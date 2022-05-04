INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs girls track team hosted a six-team event on Monday night at Lyle Leinbaugh Field in the Independence Girls Invitational.
The Mustangs would finish 2nd, just 6 points off the winner Waverly-Shell Rock.
Senior standout, Alyssa Larson sets a new Independence Invitational record in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:26.87. This broke the record of 2:28.67 held by Indee’s Kaylee Hosch in 2019.
1 Waverly-Shell Rock WSR 124
2 Independence INDE 118
3 Vinton-Shellsburg VINT 111
4 Waterloo East WE 91
5 Oelwein OEL 77
6 West Delaware WDEL 55
Champions for the Mustangs include Dakota Whitman in the Long Jump with a leap of 15’9”, 4x800 meter team of Alyssa Larson, Reaghan Ressler, Jordin Derr, and Marleigh Louvar, the Distance Medley Relay team of Alexis Hearn, Dakota Whitman, Marleigh Louvar, and Gabby Toale,
Shot Put:
2 RAWLINS, Callie FR 33’ 5”
8 EDDY, Rachel JR 27’ 0”
9 WOLF, Talia SR 26’ 11”
Discus:
7 EDDY, Rachel JR 80’ 10”
8 RAWLINS, Callie FR 80’ 9”
24 SUENDER, Hannah SR 33’ 7”
Long Jump:
1 WHITMAN, Dakota JR 15’ 9”
3 HEARN, Alexis SR 15’ 0.5”
High Jump:
8 CHRISTIAN, Mackenzie SO 4’ 0”
800m SMR:
2 Indee (A) 1:59.86 LOUVAR, Marleigh-HEARN-Alexis-WHITMAN, Dakota-KREMER, Melody
7 Indee (B) 2:14.75 CAIN, Ava-OHRT, Skylar-DOYLE, Natalie-TRIMBLE, Alison
4 x 800m Relay:
1 Indee (A) 10:28.10 1) LARSON, Alyssa-RESSLER, Reaghan-DERR, Jordin-LOUVAR, Marleigh
400m Shuttle Hurdles:
2 Indee (A) 1:13.92 Kremer, Melody-Christian, Mackenzie-Michael, Madison-Schwartz, Sydney
100 Meter Dash:
8 RESSLER, Bella JR 14.55
9 HOOKOM, Bailie FR 14.75
13 NICHOLS, Karsyn SO 15.63
1600m DMR:
1 Indee (A) 4:54.39 1) HEARN, Alexis-WHITMAN, Dakota-LOUVAR, Marleigh-TOALE, Gabby
400 Meter Dash:
2 RESSLER, Reaghan 1:03.00
7 DERR, Jordin 1:10.31
12 KENNETT, Ella 1:22.33
4 x 200m Relay:
4 Indee (A) 2:01.07 1) HOOKOM, Bailie-RESSLER, Bella-OHRT, Skylar-DOYLE, Natalie
11 Indee (B) 2:19.17 1) ZEIEN-DESPARD, Kaydence-WOLF, Talia-SUENDER, Hannah-CAIN, Ava
100m Hurdles:
5 MICHEAL, Madison SR 18.20
6 SCHWARTZ, Sydney JR 18.25
11 TRIMBLE, Alison SR 19.40
800 Meter Run:
1 LARSON, Alyssa SR #2:26.87
10 KENNETT, Ella FR 3:30.90
11 TOULOUSE, Maddie JR 3:32.80
200 Meter Dash:
5 RESSLER, Reaghan FR 29.14
9 SCHWARTZ, Sydney JR 30.68
400m Hurdles:
2 KREMER, Melody SR 1:10.58
8 TRIMBLE, Alison SR 1:25.71
4 x 100m Relay:
1 Indee (A) 4:27.92 1) LARSON, Alyssa-RESSLER, Bella-SCHWARTZ, Sydney-RESSLER, Reaghan
4 Indee (B) 4:50.44 1) TOALE, Gabby-DERR, Jordin-MICHEAL, Madison-CHRISTIAN, Mackenzie
TIMING BY SHANNON EVENT TIMING
