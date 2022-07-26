Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Two Jesup mainstays were awarded for their senior seasons recently as Alexis Larson and Amanda Treptow were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District Northeast team.

Larson batted .432 with 41 hits and 39 RBI. She scored 28 runs and hit 11 doubles, two triples and two homers.

