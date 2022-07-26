Two Jesup mainstays were awarded for their senior seasons recently as Alexis Larson and Amanda Treptow were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District Northeast team.
Larson batted .432 with 41 hits and 39 RBI. She scored 28 runs and hit 11 doubles, two triples and two homers.
“Being a part of the IGCA 2A Northeast District team is always a goal of mine and I’m very proud of the season I had to make it possible to be put on this team,” Larson said. “I am glad that all my hard work in the offseason paid off. I can’t thank my coaches and teammates enough for pushing me throughout the season and off season to achieve this goal.”
Treptow batted .370 with 37 hits, 30 runs scored, 15 RBI 14 steals and five doubles.
“Being named to the all-district team is a huge honor and I am very thankful to be named,” Treptow said. “I was especially excited to receive this honor as it was the first time I had been given and honor like this in the sport of softball.
“I have learned so much from our coaches and from my teammates which helped me improve my skills to earn this honor.”