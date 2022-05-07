JESUP – J-Hawk senior standout catcher, Alexis Larson will continue her academic and athletic career at Wartburg College this fall.
Larson signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday, May 6th at the Jesup High School.
Alexis is the daughter of Brian and Sarah Larson and has a sister Alaina.
Larson chose Wartburg college over Simpson College and says that her decision was made because she loved the environment of the campus and softball team.
She will play for Coach Jamie Mueller at Wartburg.
Larson has been a multi-sport athlete throughout her high school career, lettering in basketball, track, and volleyball. She has also been involved with a travel team, playing softball for the Dirt Diamond Divas.
Accolades Larson has earned throughout her four years include Softball All-Conference honorable mention – Freshman year, 1st-team All-Conference and 2nd-team All-State – Sophomore year, 2nd-team All-Conference, All-District, and All-State honorable mention – Junior year. Basketball NICL Conference honorable mention – Junior year, All-Conference 2nd-team – Senior year.
She has also been on the Honor Roll every semester and Academic All-Conference four different times.
Her most favorite moments in high school were getting to play with all her teammates and meeting new people.
Larson would not be where she is today without the support of the important people in her life.
“My dad Brian Larson has been my coach since I first started playing when I was 8 years old. He is my biggest supporter. My mom, sister, and grandparents have pushed me to be the best student and athlete I can be. Rod Elson who was my high school coach for 4 years. Jordan Conrad basketball coach for 3 years. Jacie Lange who has been mypartner and someone to push me since middle school.” — Alexis Larson