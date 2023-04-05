INDEPENDNECE – The March 30 ecumenical Lenten Lunch was held at First united Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Evans giving the message and Nancy Steckelberg at the electric piano.
Pastor Evans drew his message from the Gospel of Luke 23:39-43. The verses recount some of the interaction at Golgatha among Jesus and the two criminals as they were all being crucified.
“One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at Him: “Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!”
But the other criminal rebuked him. “Don’t you fear God,” he said, “since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.”
Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”
Jesus answered him, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
“Two thieves on the cross,” said Pastor Evans. “Two different responses.”
The first man asked Jesus to save them.
“How many times have you been in bad situations and turned to Jesus?” he asked. “Jesus heal me. Jesus take care of me. Get me out of this. Sometimes the only time the only time we think about praying or looking to God is when we’re in great trouble. When things are not always the best.”
Pastor Evans talked about his personal health issues last year. He had to have a knee replaced. After the knee replacement he broke a bone in his foot. While dealing with that his hip went out.
“I had a new hip put in,” he said. “I’m almost a bionic man. [My wife] Sandy said ‘Why don’t you just take off the whole thing and get a new leg?’. Now I’m getting along alright.”
Pastor Evans reiterated the thought of “just getting beyond this.”
All the second man did was ask Jesus, “Remember me when you come into your kingdom.” And Jesus replied, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
“It didn’t change anything that was going on at the time,” said Pastor Evans. “The man was still on the cross. He was stilled nailed to the cross. Jesus didn’t change that situation at all. But He did point him to something better. He told him the day would come when ‘you will be with me in paradise’.”
Pastor Evans said Lent is a time to think about penitence and repentance and confession.
“Clear our souls, clean our bodies, clean our lives of all the things that dirtied us up,” he said. But it’s also time for us to think ahead and what we’re getting ready for. … A time to prepare for Easter. ... The final victory that Jesus proposed when He rose from the dead. … That day he would come back and claim us again. When said we would be with Him in paradise.”
Pastor Evans said that even with all of the turmoil in the world and people with disagreements ostracizing each other.
“Jesus remember us you come into your kingdom and help us to remember who you are,” he said. “Help us remember what we are called to be. … Things might not change tomorrow, … but we know there is something better coming down the road. When that day comes, we can stand firm on that promise; on that expectation; on that hope. … We will able to give better witness to those around us.”
Pastor Evans then referred to what the Apostle Paul wrote the book of Romans.
“I rejoice in my suffering, because suffering produces endurance, endurance produces character, character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us,” he said. “We have a hope that the world needs to see, not just hear, but to see. A hope that Jesus will win out. That God will carry us through this. And we can stand in the midst of a suffering and the chaos ... think of the thief on the cross – his hands are nailed – his feet are nailed to the cross – he’s up there basically naked suffering on the cross and he asks Jesus, ‘Remember me.’ And Jesus says, ‘I’ll remember you.’ And that is enough for him to endure what he is going through. The recognition that he would in fact find redemption in Christ. That Jesus would find a way to claim him.
Pastor Evans said that with all of the bickering, upheaval, and fractionization today, “Maybe we need to stop and think – Jesus remember us when you come to your kingdom. — where there are no factions or differences of opinion.
“All these things that divide us will not matter very much,” he said of the kingdom of heaven. “We’re going to see each other as brother’s and sisters in faith.
Pastor Evans then spoke of his own family which consisted of eight siblings. Some growing up in the 50s and others, like himself, growing up in the 60s. In his family the political and theological beliefs run from one end of the spectrum to the other.
“When we get together it is an interesting time,” he said. “We disagree a lot, but the thing we always remember and talk about is what it was like growing up. … We could find a way to celebrate together. To enjoy a meal together. To enjoy the fellowship together. And we still have the differences of opinions. ... I think there is a commonality we share that is stronger than anything that divides us.”
He said the same is true for people of Christ. Despite differences in the methods of worship, the commonality of the hope in Christ will help us endure all earthly suffering.
“Together we will be remembered when Jesus comes into His kingdom,” he said.
The Lenten Lunches are arranged through the cooperation of the Buchanan County Ministerial Association. This was the last Lenten Lunch for 2023.