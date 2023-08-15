FORT MYERS, Fla. – Laura (née Smith) Bond, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Shell Point Larson Health Center, after an incredible 87 years of life.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date with close family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John, who died September 13, 2018; and her daughter Debbie, who died December 24, 2006. She is survived by her son, Stephen (Pamela) Bond; daughters, Kristin (Todd) Schultz and Lorri (Mike) Abate; grandchildren: Ryan (Calli) Stellmacher, Tabitha (Kevin) Ramminger, Leah (Jareth) Treffert, Evan (Allysa) Stellmacher, Jessica (John) Bullock, Austin Bond, Alessandra Abate, Lucca Abate, and Briana Abate; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Helen Cornett and Susan Mason, and cousin, Nathan Smith.
Laura was born on July 18, 1936, to Robert Simeon and Helen Smith of Marshalltown, Iowa, and was known to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others. She received degrees from the Women’s College of North Carolina and the University of Iowa, specializing in Sociology and received her Broker’s License. She married John on September 1, 1957, and enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, bowling, traveling with her family, and boating with her husband. She was an active volunteer throughout her life, volunteering at local children’s hospitals, Hales Corners Fire Department, Hales Corners Girls Softball, the Fort Myers Beach Women’s Club and served in many positions including Hales Corners Police and Fire Commissioner and Bay Colony South Board Member.
Throughout her life, she inspired many with her positive, cheerful faith in happy anticipation of heaven.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by Hope Hospice and Shell Point Community Living. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in Laura’s memory to Hope Hospice at 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.