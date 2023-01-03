INDEPENDENCE – LaVon E. Lohmann, 92, of Independence, Iowa, peacefully died at her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Independence.
LaVon, the daughter of Ernst F. and Leona M. (Lau) Ladage, was born on September 5, 1930, and grew up in Tripoli. She was a proud member of the Tripoli High School graduating class of 1948.
As a self-identified businesswoman, she began her career at Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company in Waverly, Iowa.
On August 27, 1950, she married Lavern L. Lohmann at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, Iowa and were married for 60 years. Together with Vern, they raised their family and built their businesses.
In 1965 they made their home in Independence, and two years later, in 1967, they opened Vern’s True Value Hardware Store and operated the store until Feb. 7, 1997, at which time their daughter and son in law took over its operation.
Von and Lavern loved to travel, spending many years visiting the True Value buying markets, traveling internationally, and delivering motor homes. But her favorite trips were the ones that involved her grandchildren.
Von was the matriarch and foundation to a family of strong, independent daughters and granddaughters. She was a constant source of love and encouragement to her grandchildren and never said “no,” to their requests and was affectionally known as GG to her great grandchildren.
Von was a passionate caregiver to her family and friends. She and her husband were avid fundraisers for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. She was a Girl Scout troop leader. She served as president and secretary-treasurer of the Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary and spent many hours volunteering in the hospital gift shop.
After spoiling her family for many years with her baking skills, she shared it with the rest of the community beginning in 2009, as baker at Em’s Coffee Shop, her granddaughter Emilea’s business.
LaVon is survived by her two children: Kevin (Sharon) Lohmann, San Clemente, Calif. and Tamara (Gordy) Fenner, Independence; eight grandchildren: Ashlea (Todd) Lantz, Tyler Fenner (Britney Worby), Syndi (Jack) Jennings, Emilea Hillman, Kelsey (Tom Kirk) Kremer, KahtyaLohmann, Kyra Lohmann, and Keaire Lohmann; five great-grandchildren: Nile Lantz, Cole Lantz, Gaven Fenner, Grey Jennings and Ellis Jennings; several nieces and nephew; and her dear friend Shirley Leinbaugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Leona Ladage; her husband Lavern Lohmann; her daughter Terene Kremer; and two brothers, Lavern (Emma) Ladage and Donald (Janette) Ladage.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be held at the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.