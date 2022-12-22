INDEPENDENCE – LaVonne M. Weber, 98 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence.
She was born on June 21, 1924, in Brandon, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Hazel Stevenson. She graduated from high school in 1941 from Jesup High School and graduated from Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo, Iowa. On September 22, 1943, she married Russell Ohrt in Jesup, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 10, 1970. On June 1, 1990, she and Norbert Weber were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2019. LaVonne was a homemaker, a seamstress and worked as a sales clerk in various stores in Vinton, Iowa. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.
LaVonne is survived by her children; Kathleen (Ron) Clapsaddle of St. Bernardo, California, Dean (Linda) Ohrt of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Marcia (Bill) Buhr of Rutledge, Tennessee, John (Sandy) Ohrt of Santee, California, Mark (Janet) Ohrt of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Marty (Don Ryan) Toale of Independence, Ellen (Dan) Carroll of Vinton, Iowa, Julie (Mark) Chmelka of Sioux City, Iowa, and stepdaughters, Mary Ann Sprague of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Barbara (Phil) Lanning of Parker, Colorado, 24 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to both spouses, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Clarence (Bud) Stevenson, son-in-law, Don Toale, stepson, Jerome Weber, and two grandsons, Michael Ohrt and Glynn Clapsaddle.
A Prayer Service will be held at Reiff Funeral Home in Independence, Iowa, on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 11:00, with visitation at 10:00. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, Iowa.