INDEPENDENCE – LaVonne M. Weber, 98 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence.

She was born on June 21, 1924, in Brandon, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Hazel Stevenson. She graduated from high school in 1941 from Jesup High School and graduated from Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo, Iowa. On September 22, 1943, she married Russell Ohrt in Jesup, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 10, 1970. On June 1, 1990, she and Norbert Weber were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2019. LaVonne was a homemaker, a seamstress and worked as a sales clerk in various stores in Vinton, Iowa. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.

