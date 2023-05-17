INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence and the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors recently joined other civic and governmental entities in recognizing local Law Enforcement Officers.
This week is National Police Week. It was signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The law designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and stated that the week in which the day falls should be National Police Week. Every year, the National Law Enforcement Officers organize a Memorial Service to honor police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
A resolution in support of naming the Wapsipinicon River bridge on Highway 20 (Mile Marker 255) the “Sgt. Jim Smith Memorial Bridge” was read at the Buchanan County Board of
The resolution read in part:
“WHEREAS, residents of Buchanan County and the State of Iowa have benefitted from the presence of Law Enforcement provided by the Iowa State Patrol, and
WHEREAS Sergeant Jim Smith of Independence of the Iowa State Patrol worked tirelessly for 27 years enforcing the laws of the Iowa State Legislature, focusing on driver safety along Highway 20, and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jim Smith, a 27- year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, died in the line of duty protecting citizens of the State of Iowa, on April 9, 2021…”
Supervisors meeting on May15 by Chair Clayton Ohrt. The Supervisors unanimously approved the resolution. Present for the event were Buchanan County Sheriff Scott Buzynski, Iowa State Patrol (ISP) Post 10 Commander Lt. Senne, and Sgt. Smith’s widow Kathy Smith.
Visit rememberingjimsmith462.com to learn more about Sgt. Jim Smith and other memorial projects underway, including raising money for signage to memorialized state highway 150 in his honor, the “Sgt. Jim Smith Hero Center” in Jesup, and “Saving A Hero’s Place Honor Chair” in Des Moines at ISP Headquarters.
At the May 8 Independence City Council meeting Mayor Brad Bleichner read a proclamation declaring May 14-20, 2023, as National Police Memorial Week.
That proclamation read in part:
“WHEREAS, Our law enforcement officers are the guardians of life and property; defenders of the individual right to be free; warriors in the battle against crime; and are dedicated to the preservation of life and property;
and WHEREAS, The City of Independence honors the valor, service, and dedication of all Police Officers, and publicly salutes the service of each and every one of our own Independence Police Officers;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, That the Mayor and City Council of the City of Independence hereby proclaims May 14th – 20th, 2023 as Police Week in the City of Independence, and call upon all our citizens to make every effort to express appreciation to these men and women who are willing to sacrifice their lives, if necessary, to guard us and our loved ones against all who would violate the law;
and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That we invite all citizens to reflect and remember two Independence Police Officers, Harold Humphrey Pearce and Pitt McClellan Doxsie, who lost their lives in service to our community. These men will forever be remembered for their ultimate sacrifice.”
According to Iowa Cold Cases online: “On Tuesday, October 26, 1897, Patrolman Pitt McClellan Doxsie, 34, was shot and killed in Independence, Iowa during a gunfight with two thieves. Patrolman Doxsie had been patrolling the city’s downtown area on horseback when he stumbled on a burglary in progress. His body was discovered in an alley, and neither of the two thieves were ever apprehended. His murder remains unsolved.”
Officer Pearce was shot and killed during an escape attempt by old Warren “Jack” Nutter a teenage boy he had just arrested on January 5, 1956. The perpetrator was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. At 18 years old he was the youngest murderer ever to receive a death sentence in Iowa. His sentence was commuted to life in 1957. In 2021, he died in prison at the age of 84 from natural causes after serving more than sixty-five years.