WINTHROP – Freshman sensation, LAYNEE HOGAN is this week’s recipient of the Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week.
Hogan scored a career high 27 points on Tuesday, January 18th, against Maquoketa Valley in an East Buchanan 62-32 win.
Hogan leads the Lady Buccaneers in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game. She has led the team in scoring in 7 of their 12 games this season and has been in double-figures in 10 of the 12 games.
Hogan is 9th in the state in scoring among all freshmen; 2nd in 1A alone.
“Laynee has been such a huge addition this year. Laynee is a dynamic shooting guard who hits 45% of her 3-pointers this year (28/62 3FG%) and shooting 51% overall (71/139 FG%). If teams close out on her she is capable of driving to the hoop. Laynee has spent countless extra hours in the gym working on her skills. She has earned everything she has accomplished throughout her freshman season. Laynee compliments our All-District guard Lauren Donlea so well; Lauren is able to penetrate off the dribble and give Laynee open shots. On defense, Laynee has learned her defensive position very quickly and is able to read the reverse pass to get steals and easy run-outs. I can’t say enough good things about her game and how much she has stepped up for us this season.” — Head Coach Nathan Reck