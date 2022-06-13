Leah E. Cook, after 98 wonderful years, entered into her eternal rest on Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, surrounded by her loving children.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating. The visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday. The procession to the interment at Troy Mills Cemetery in Troy Mills, Iowa will leave Fellowship Hall at 2:00 P.M. on Friday. Memorials in Leah’s memory can be sent to Cedar Valley Hospice or Camp Courageous. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
Leah Ellen Cook (Keffer) was born October 31, 1923, in Atlantic, Iowa, the daughter of John Pearl and Lottie Causius (Wheeler) Keffer. She was the second to youngest of 10 siblings. Leah has always been a hard worker, she had a paper route, worked at the local café, and a canning factory in Atlantic. During W.W. II, she traveled by train to Davenport to work in a factory making ammunition boxes for the war. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1943. In 1944, Leah met Edmund Cook at Danceland in Cedar Rapids. Leah was united in marriage to Edmund Arthur Cook on June 14, 1945, at the First Christian Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. To this union were born four children: Joyce, Diane, Charles and Sharon. Leah and Edmund farmed in southeast Buchanan County for many years. Leah enjoyed gardening, being a farm wife, and mother to her children. She was a member of the Quasqueton Garden Club and served on several committees within the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Leah was a member of the Good Sam Camping Club and enjoyed traveling with Edmund after retirement.
Leah was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Edmund Cook on November 26, 2010; daughter: Joyce McAtee; 9 siblings and spouses, and brothers-in-law: Ray Cook and Joe Dusil.
Leah is survived by her 2 Daughters: Diane (Gary) Davidson of Hackensack, Minnesota & Sharon (Mike) Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska; Son: Charles Cook of Amarillo, Texas; 13 Grandchildren: 2 Step-Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren; 2 Great-Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-law: Bernice Dusil of Coggon and many Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
Leah’s motto: Live life with Purpose, Curiosity and Courage and eat ice cream daily.