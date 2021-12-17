INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society held a Christmas Open House at the D.S. Lee Mansion on Sunday.
Thousands of hours have been put in by volunteers over the years to refurbish the mansion once owned by the first Mayor of Independence. Every few months the mansion is opened to the public to showcase the progress of the renovation. Most recently the basement windows were replaced and on the second floor a sewing room was revealed. Other rooms renovated over time include a doctor’s office, a library with a huge map of early Independence, sitting rooms, a baby’s room, and a modern kitchen and public restroom.
To find more about the Historical Society visit www.buchanancountyhistory.com or on Facebook at Wapsi Mill.