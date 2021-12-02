A historic painting with local roots has been added to the growing collection of art work assembled by Buchanan County Historical Society.
The public will get a chance to view this artistic representation of Independence’s signature landmark, The Mill, as well as 20 paintings curated and preserved by the society for the Lee Mansion Art Gallery during an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Lee Mansion, located at 809 First St. E.
Over the years, the historical society has built up the inventory of artwork, which has been kept in storage so far, says Leanne Harrison, the president of the Buchanan County Historical Society.
But the restoration of Capt. Lee's historic home, which has been ongoing since the 1990s, has created a space to display the paintings in all of their glory.
The newest acquisition is “a generous donation of a nearly 50-year-old painting of the Wapsipinicon Mill,” according to Judy Olsen, a local historian and a member of the society.
The original was painted by Mary Beth (Blakesley) Leytze in 1972 for Darlene and Ozzie (Walter) Esmoil.
“The painting depicts the mill at a time when the lean-to for corn cob storage was still attached to the south side of the building and the Independence Water Works was to the north,” Olsen wrote in a press release. “It reflects Leytze’s earlier style and is rendered in oil in bold strokes with vibrant colors. Leytze is perhaps best known locally for her artwork on a series of pewter plates depicting historic sites in Buchanan County.”
“The painting graced the walls of three Esmoil homes for nearly 50 years, always in a prominent location where family and friends could enjoy it,” Olsen added.
Darlene Esmoil was active in the Buchanan County Genealogical Society for 16 years. Additionally, she has been a longtime supporter of the Buchanan County Historical Society.
"When she learned of the gallery of local art that was to be part of the Lee Mansion, she was delighted to donate this painting of Independence’s iconic landmark for the gallery," Olsen said.
The public is invited to see the progress made on the restoration of the historic home and view this painting and others that are on display.
“We now have a house that has an open stairway and an upper hallway that allows us to display the artwork,” said Harrison, the historical society president.
The self-guided tour offers opportunities for the public to travel back through time and admire the work of local painters, going back to the 1800s.
The open house has been held twice a year, since 1995, on Flag Day and in early December, Harrison added, and is one of many fundraising initiatives of the society.
“We are 90% finished with the restoration and we trying to have this open so that people can see what we have done so far,” she said.