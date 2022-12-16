Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Am Legion Aux 30 Prairie Hills

At Prairie Hills were (Back row, from left) Auxiliary members Becky Gray, Lynn Schwinghammer, Pam Collison, Kris Dillon, and JoAnn Dillon. (Front row, from left) Veterans Bill Coulter, Don Gapinski, Wendell Oliphant, and Gary Kaune.

 Courtesy photo

INDEPENDENCE – Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 recently visited Prairie Hills to spread holiday greetings to Veterans.

