INDEPENDENCE – Independence American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 is collecting items to pack into care boxes for deployed military personnel from Buchanan County.
Suggestions for care boxes include:
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 3:25 pm
- Snacks — non-perishable (Hot sauce, variety of water flavoring packets, beef jerky, protein bars, gum, sunflower seeds)
- Reading material (greeting cards, puzzle books, magazines, books, hometown newspapers)
- Personal and Practical Items — travel size/non-aerosol (soap, shampoo, body wash, face wash, toothpaste, toothbrush and, floss, deodorant, lip balm, foot powder, baby wipes, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, Vicks VapoRub, hand warmers, sewing kits, quality socks, lens cleaning cloths and small bottles of glass cleaner).
- Games / Sports / Hobbies (Board games, decks of cards, puzzles, plastic model kits, baseball gloves/baseballs, pencils, writing paper)
According to different military organizations, not everything is suitable for a care package. Here’s a few things to avoid:
- DON’T send adult entertainment, alcohol, or drugs
- DON’T send aerosols or pressurized products
- DON’T send firearms or ammunition
- DON’T send perishable foods
Overall, keep in mind that whatever you send may not make it in the condition you expect. Along the way, things might get wet, break, freeze or be in shipping containers for a period of time. Seal things in small plastic bags (in case something oozes).
If you know of a deployed soldier, please contact the Auxiliary via Facebook message or call 319-230-4921. Donations of items or money for postage are welcome.
