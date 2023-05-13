QUASQUETON – American Legion Post 434 recently presented certificates to three individuals for their service to Post 434.
At the May 2 meeting, Post Commander Matt Chesmore recognized Bill Sloan and Dennis Franck for 50 years of membership in the American Legion.
At the same meeting Commander Chesmore presented a certificate of appreciation to Barb Webb. Webb was thanked for her assistance in securing valuable landscaping materials from her employer, Lowe’s Home Improvement of Cedar Rapids. The materials will be used to upgrade the appearance of the Legion Hall.