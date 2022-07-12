INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 in Independence installed new officers at their July 11 meeting.
Officers were sworn in by Past Post Commander Robert Hocken. New officers include: Commander Kermit Abshire; Vince Higgins, 1st Vice Commander; Paul Beyer Jr., 2nd Vice Commander; Robert Hughes Sr., Adjutant; Donna Hosch, Finance Officer; Bruce Rosene, Chaplain; Carl Scharff, Sergeant-at-Arms; and Denny Vaughn, Public Relations Officer.
Post 30 meets on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 2440. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday.