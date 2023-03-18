INDEPENDENCE – Members of Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 30 drew the first ticket in their year-long raffle.
The first of three drawings occurred March 15, the anniversary of the American Legion. The prize was a Henry rifle .22 S/L/LR Golden Boy Junior. The “Junior” distinction is because the rifle stock is about an inch or so shorter to allow someone with shorter arms to use.
Michael McFadden of Readlyn was on the winning ticket. The Legion will now be processing all of the proper documentation for a safe and legal transfer of ownership.
The next drawing will be July 4 for a $100 Visa gift card. The final drawing will be November 11 (Veterans Day) for the Grand Prize, a 1989 Ford Mustang LX Convertible with 5.0-liter engine, automatic transmission, A/C, All power (windows, seats, and convertible top). The vehicle had only one previous owner; 38,000 original miles; was never driven in snow; and always garage parked.
Winners of each drawing will be reentered into the prize drawings. (i.e. Someone could win all three prizes!)
Tickets are $5 and available by contacting Robert Hughes, Sr (319-334-0737) or Donna Hosch (319-327-6724). Winners need not be present to win.