INDEPENDENCE – Members of Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 30 will draw the winning ticket for a second Henry Rifle .22 S/L/LR Golden Boy Junior at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 13 at the Senior Center.
“August 13 is the American Legion Post 104th Anniversary, said Kermit Abshire, Post 30 Commander.
The next raffle drawing will be November 11 (Veterans Day) for the Grand Prize, a 1989 Ford Mustang LX Convertible with 5.0-liter engine, automatic transmission, A/C, All power (windows, seats, and convertible top). The vehicle had only one previous owner; 38,000 original miles; was never driven in snow; and always garage parked.
Winners of each drawing will be reentered into the prize drawings.
Tickets are $5 and available by contacting Robert Hughes, Sr (319-334-0737). Winners need not be present to win.