As we approach the end of the year, I thought a legislative recap would be timely.
Starting with recently released estimates from the Revenue Estimating Conference we again see state revenue (income) is greater than state expenses. Iowa now has a record surplus thanks to pro-growth policies over the last six years. Simply put, we take in more than we spend which was, is, and will be my continued commitment to you.
We were successful again this year in reducing government barriers to entry in the job market. Legislation passed in the Senate allows business owners the flexibility to hire citizens and responsibly assign them duties to match the needs of the business and the capabilities of the individual. Business owners know what is right for their business.
Supporting law enforcement officers, trusting parents with what is right for their families, and allowing businesses and local governments greater opportunity to meet the needs of their citizens was and is a legislative priority. We accomplished a lot, and many legislators agree we have more to do.
Going into a new session in 2023, Iowa legislators and citizens should be encouraged as Iowa continues to lead in solidifying personal freedoms, fewer government restrictions, strong economic growth, historic tax cuts and continued educational opportunities to meet job growth. Iowa policies provide a clear contrast to unrestrained spending and tax increases coming out of Washington, D.C., which have led us the national inflation crisis we are facing today. We have more to do in Iowa and I will continue to work on passing conservative budgets and additional tax relief, all of which is a guide to repair what is broken in Washington, D.C.
In my time in the Iowa Senate, it has been my pleasure to serve citizens in Senate District 32. I have enjoyed the experience and will continue to work for responsible government policies designed to honor and respect our citizens.