As we approach the end of the year, I thought a legislative recap would be timely.

Starting with recently released estimates from the Revenue Estimating Conference we again see state revenue (income) is greater than state expenses. Iowa now has a record surplus thanks to pro-growth policies over the last six years. Simply put, we take in more than we spend which was, is, and will be my continued commitment to you.

