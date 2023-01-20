QUASQUETON – Buchanan County Farm Bureau is hosting a Legislative Townhall for the public on Saturday, March 11 at Wolfey’s. Invited are State Representative Craig Johnson (HD- 67), State Representative Chad Ingels (HD-68), and State Senator Dan Zumbach (SD- 34). Morning refreshments will be provided for a social time at 9:30 a.m. with the panel discussion starting at 10 a.m.
