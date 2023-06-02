INDEPENDENCE – Leila L. Gaffney, 88, of Independence, Iowa, formerly of Vinton, Iowa went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2023.
A Visitation was held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence. A Funeral Service was held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A private family Inurnment will be held on Saturday at the Calvary Cemetery in Marengo, Iowa.
Leila was born on May 26, 1935, in Waterloo, the daughter of Vincen and Opal (Bender) Hoskins. She was united in marriage to P. LaVern Gaffney on January 19, 1958, at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Independence. From this union were four children: Phillip Eugene, Cynthia, Brenda, and Elvira “Shelley.”
Leila and LaVern farmed for many years, and upon LaVern’s retirement, Leila cleaned homes and worked at Pioneer Seed in Vinton. She had a strong faith and was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness Church, she was baptized in the Word on May 1, 1971.
Her love of flowers was evident in her beautiful flower beds and flowers in her home. Leila was happiest while camping anywhere she could pitch a tent or set up a camper.
Leila was a sweet lady with a beautiful smile and a twinkle in her eye. She will be missed by everyone she touched.
She is survived by her children Phillip Richards, Brenda Madsen, and Elvira “Shelley” McArthur; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers: Calvin, Robert, and Harold Hoskins; a sister, Lynda Baker; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Leila is preceded in death by her husband LaVern Gaffney; her parents, Vincen and Opal Hoskins; a daughter, Cindy Pierson; and four brothers: LeRoy, Lloyd, Dennis, and Jerry Hoskins.
Leila’s family would like to thank the loving staff at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence, and Cedar Valley Hospice. They took excellent care of her throughout her time in their care.
