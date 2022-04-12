INDEPENDENCE – Lena F. Naylor, 79, of Independence, Iowa and formally of Fayette, Iowa, died on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home in Independence.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Lena was born on November 12, 1942, in Calico Rock, Ark., the daughter of Richard M. and Rosa “Pauline” (Stoner) Pinkston. On November 7, 1961, she married Ronald D. Naylor at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. They made their home together in Independence where they raised their son Gregory. She worked for several years as a bartender at the Shamrock, Majestic, Rush Park, and Pat’s Tap in Independence.
She is survived by her son Gregory (Marcie) Naylor Independence; her five grandchildren; three sisters: Linda Shomberg, Muscatine, Connie Rauch, Calico Rock, Ark., and Anna Rose Gower, Calico Rock, Ark.
Lena is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rosa Pinkston; her husband Ronald Naylor; and three sisters: Effie May Lindsay, Essie Gay Heile, and Almer Jolene Littleton.
