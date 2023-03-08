INDEPENDENCE – The March 2 ecumenical Lenten Lunch was held at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Erica MacCreaigh.
In welcoming the 100 plus guests, she cited the Book of Revelation 22:2 talking about the Tree of Life.
“There were 12 different kinds of fruit,” she said. “And I believe there may be 12 kinds of pie for dessert today.”
After enjoying a pulled pork lunch, pie, fellowship and table talk, Pastor Macc lead the Call to Worship with everyone singing “O, for a Thousand Tongues to Sing” with Lillian Cue playing the piano.
Pastor Macc started her lesson by reading John Chapter 3 starting with Verse 16 and continuing through Verse 21. She said that the passage begins with two of the most important lines in Christian canon:
“16 For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.
17 Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. 18 Those who believe in him are not condemned; but those who do not believe are condemned already, because they have not believed in the name of the only Son of God. 19 And this is the judgement, that the light has come into the world, and people loved darkness rather than light because their deeds were evil. 20 For all who do evil hate the light and do not come to the light, so that their deeds may not be exposed. 21 But those who do what is true come to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that their deeds have been done in God.” (NRSV)
Reflecting on the physical example of ‘light’ and ‘dark,’ she spoke about the difference between photos of Kiev, Ukraine before and now during the war; and how the city lights are mostly gone, and people living there are plunged into darkness.
“Salvation for families like these is not a promise of forgiveness of our sins and a heavenly afterlife,” she said. “Salvation is an end to the violence that is crouching right at their doorstep. It’s an end to food insecurity. It’s an end to unpredictably predictable times of darkness.”
She reiterated Verses 16 and 17. She questioned the meaning of ‘saved’ in the passage. Where Christians believe being saved through Christ means not going to Hell in the Afterlife. But what does it mean in the life we live now, she asked.
“Eternal Life begins right now for those that believe in Christ,” she said. “He is already here for us… We see this salvation all the time. You are engaged in this kind of salvation in your daily lives.”
She said salvation may be seen in healing – medically or in giving an encouraging word. Sometimes healing comes from reconciliation and forgiveness of one another. We save people by feeding people’s bodies and hearts. We save people by compassion, by courage, by forgiving ourselves.
“Jesus’ death on the Cross is the ultimate example of this kind of salvation,” she said. “But He saved people in so many other ways. To what extent can we deliberately and humbly heal and feed and speak truth and give of ourselves — in Christ’s name and Christ’s glory, not to our own.”
She closed the lesson by reading the opening of the Presbyterian Church (USA) Statement of Faith: “In life and in death we belong to God.” Then the closing: “With believers in every time and place, we rejoice that nothing in life or death can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost. Amen.”
As part of her benediction, she reminded the crowd they are called and claimed by God. That they are part of a large, ageless, and worldwide community united by the Holy Spirit.
The Lenten Lunches are arranged through the cooperation of the Buchanan County Ministerial Association. The next Lenten Lunch will be held at noon tomorrow, Thursday, March 9 at St. John Catholic Church with Father David Beckman giving the message. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.