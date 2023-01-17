Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – LeRoy Bernard Westemeier, 81 years old of Jesup, Iowa, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial at St. Athanasius Cemetery, Jesup, with Military Rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup.

