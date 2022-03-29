INDEPENDENCE – The March 24 ecumenical Lenten Lunch was again held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, but Pastor Sue Ann Raymond of St James Episcopal Church gave the message.
Pastor Raymond used the story of the Prodigal Son from Luke Chapter 15 as the basis of her sermon.
“All of us have some of that in us,” she began. “We can nurture ourselves by looking at it just a little differently than maybe we have before. The younger son asked for his inheritance and quickly lost it. He had to let go of his pride and his expectations in returning home. He had to let go of any control over his welcome. But, he was received by his loving father with mercy, hope, and love. His father was so overcome by the lost son’s returning that he spared nothing to celebrate his return.”
The story continues with the older son stating he was hurt by is father’s reaction. The father challenged the older son to “let go of his sense of injustice.”
“Both sons were called to let go of expectations and entitlement in the context of love,” she said. “The father literally let go of his money and his younger son. Yet he remained rooted in love and rejoiced in his son’s long-awaiting homecoming.”
Pastor Raymond said the spiritual practice of surrender, of letting go, can teach us to be patient.
“We can learn to trust God and each other as we live our lives,” she said. “God’s love gives us everything we need. We can trust in God’s mercy and grace as we empty our hands and share with others. We learn to live and love with generous and trusting hearts.”
Pastor Raymond shared a story of meeting with retired pastors, where a female friend shared five pieces of jewelry among friends. Each could select one that had special meaning to the woman.
“Think of me and how much I care about you,” said Pastor Raymond, quoting the woman.
Pastor Raymond then shared a story about her mother wanting to give away a necklace after she passed away. Pastor Raymond told her if she wanted the friend to have the piece she should give it to her now and experience the joy of giving. Later at her mother’s funeral the friend came up to Pastor Raymond and expressed how special it was to receive the necklace directly from her friend.
“There is great joy in sharing and giving ,” she said. “There’s great joy in helping someone. During the Lenten season we are called to spend more time with our Lord. Spend more time in study, growing in companionship, and sharing with others. May we like the father and the sons live with grateful hearts. … I would challenge you to let go of any resentment that you have, any feelings of injustice, any feelings of hurt, because they only hurt you. .. Don’t let anyone take your joy. Don’t give them that power over you. … Let us enjoy our growth and maturing in our relationship with God. He loves us. He’s there always for us. And his spirit is within us.”
Raymond finished her talk be telling the crowd to “Let go, trust God, and share your gifts and talents through your love for Jesus Christ and one another.”
The next Lenten Lunch will be held at noon tomorrow, Thursday, March 31 at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Erica MacCreaigh giving the message. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested. The final ecumenical Lenten Lunch will be on Thursday, April 7 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Evans giving the message.