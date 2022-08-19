Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

National Farmers Market Week [was] August 7-13, 2022, and a great opportunity to show the nation how much value markets bring to local communities. With fun events, specials, contests, and activities, the week helps to boost market attendance and visibility – while at the same time being loads of fun!

Farmers Market Coalition (FMC) offers plenty of resources, tools, and fun activities for market managers, vendors, and attendees alike to use for planning and participating in National Farmers Market Week! National Farmers Market Week Toolkit Walkthrough Webinar.

Trending Food Videos