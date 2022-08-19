National Farmers Market Week [was] August 7-13, 2022, and a great opportunity to show the nation how much value markets bring to local communities. With fun events, specials, contests, and activities, the week helps to boost market attendance and visibility – while at the same time being loads of fun!
Farmers Market Coalition (FMC) offers plenty of resources, tools, and fun activities for market managers, vendors, and attendees alike to use for planning and participating in National Farmers Market Week! National Farmers Market Week Toolkit Walkthrough Webinar.
Farmers’ markets facilitate personal connections and bonds of mutual benefits between farmers, shoppers, and communities. By cutting out middlemen, farmers receive more for the food they produce, and shoppers receive the freshest and most flavorful food in their area. Farmers Markets help local economies prosper!
Peak harvest season is usually peak market season, and some markets are only open in the spring, summer, and early autumn. Year-round farmers markets thrive in many states. Many markets are expanding their seasons or transitioning to year-round operation by offering their shoppers items including meat, eggs, dairy, breads, and other products that are available fresh throughout the year.
Consider the savings of buying fresh ingredients and making your own salsa, spaghetti sauce, or homemade tomato soup. Not to mention superior taste and nutritional value.
To find a market near you, ask your neighbors, friends, colleagues, search for one in USDA’s Farmers Market Directory, or on MarketMaker. MarketMaker has nearly 4,000 Farmers Market profiles. You can search by name, state, location, products, amenities and more to find exactly what you are looking for! Use the MarketMaker What’s in Season app to find out what products are available at your local farmers markets.
If you live in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, California, Kentucky, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, or Massachusetts, or Iowa, then you are lucky enough to be in a state with the most farmers markets in the country.
What Makes the Independence Farmers Market Great?
One of Iowa’s popular Farmers Markets is the Independence Farmers Market. The Independence Farmers Market is a proud piece of the community, connecting local farmers, gardeners, crafters and buyers in a fun and embracing atmosphere by the river located next to the historic Wapsipinicon Mill, in Independence, Iowa.
Organizers say the reason for its popularity is because there is always something new at the Independence Farmers Market!
Sponsors of the market help bring new and exciting things each month. Buchanan County Program Director, Kara Vance, credits LACES, the local arts organization, with bringing live, local music to their “Second Saturday Series”, where local musicians play from the porch of the old mill. “The Second Saturday Series has led to other local musicians to volunteer to play on off Saturdays, helping the market to thrive, Vance said, “offering those talented young artists a venue helps not only the market, but the performers practice and grow and, eventually, break into the music industry! Carter Homan is a young local favorite, hoping to do just that.
They encourage 4-H youth to participate in the market and while market participation is very economical, they allow 4-H members to join for free. In October, when county fair activities have been completed, they feature a soup and chili cook-off contest, celebrating National 4-H week. The youth, especially, are encouraged to enter a soup or chili. Venders and youth compete in the friendly competition, using fresh, savory ingredients from the market. Vance herself started her involvement with the market as a guest chef for the soup and chili cook-off! She said they are really looking forward to adding more feature days with the Covid regulations mitigating.
In the past they’ve had Dog Day, Honeybees Day, Women in Ag Awareness Day and Master Gardener’s Days where master gardeners come in and do demonstrations and giveaways. For example, herb gardening, or succulents where they demonstrate the proper planting methods and guests take home their own pots to nurture. This allows the market to catch a niche trend and cultivate that interest in their own community. Recently this feature turned into a new micro-green’s vendor at the market.
IFM has over 40 vendors, but not all at the same time. Because of the seasonality of fresh fruits and vegetables, the market will host 20-25 vendors per week. Kara says encouraging some crafters, bakers, and jammers to participate helps to ensure a consistency in the market that remains even with changing seasons and changing vendors with fresh produce.
Kara advises other markets to get creative with their markets. She said, have an apple day, invite orchards to set up, maybe find an apple press and offer free samples of apple juice, or someone who has an apple peeler, and sample different varieties of apples on sticks.
She encourages smaller markets, “finding unique vendors doesn’t have to be expensive. You can invite the local extension and test pressure cooker gages for people, pet days are always popular where vendors and visitors alike can bring their 4-legged friends.” She added, “wellness days where local health experts can share their knowledge and offer some free services or giveaways are very popular at our market.”
Market managers can look for organizations that will donate free giveaways, such as sunscreens, chap sticks, even pamphlets with educational information. Everyone loves a freebie! Start with your local organizations, healthcare providers, livestock producers, seed corn representatives, librarians and more can help you find great additions to your markets!
The MarketMaker Partners Network is a growing partnership of Land Grant Universities, Departments of Agriculture, and food and agricultural organizations investing in a coordinated effort to build a virtual infrastructure that connects businesses throughout the food system with one another and brings healthier, fresher, and more flavorful food to the average consumer.