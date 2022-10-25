Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The shady organization that funneled U.S. tax dollars into China’s state-run Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to conduct risky research on coronaviruses collected from bats is once again being paid by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to experiment on bats.

The NIH actually canceled a grant to EcoHealth Alliance in August after repeated refusals by the group to divulge information about what was really going on in Wuhan. But then last month, they reversed course. The NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, awarded the group a new five year grant that could total millions of dollars to conduct more studies on how coronaviruses from bats could infect humans.

Tags

Trending Food Videos