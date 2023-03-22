INDEPENDNECE – The March 16 ecumenical Lenten Lunch was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Reverend Deacon Sue Ann Raymond of St James Episcopal Church giving the message.
Pastor Raymond began her lesson with John 1:9 where Jesus is called “the true light, which gives light to everyone.”
“That means each of us,” she said. “Throughout the New Testament, the followers of Jesus are called to be lights in the darkness. We now have this light shining in our hearts radiating out of us, but we ourselves are like fragile clay jars containing this great treasure. This makes it clear that our great power is from God, not from ourselves.
“We’re commanded to live a different way … Putting ourselves out there,” she said. “Jesus said, ‘Let your light shine before others’ (Matthew 5:16a). He explained that no one lights a lamp just to hide it under a basket. … When Jesus said, ‘Let your light shine before others,’ that wasn’t the whole sentence. He went on to give the reason why it’s important to shine: ‘so that they may see your good works and give glory to God who is in heaven’ (Matthew 5:16b).”
Pastor Raymond shared a story about a girl named Meredith.
“Meredith was a victim of Rett’s syndrome she could not walk or talk,” she said. “But she could make you feel good. Her eyes, her smile, her little squeal all influenced everyone she met. she could flirt better than any other young girl I’ve ever seen and the boys all flirted back. People loved her and made sure that she experienced all the joys of high school.
“Meredith went through high school and everyone seemed to know her and love her,” said Pastor Raymond. “She lived in a Progress Industries home and continued to love people throughout the community. She let her light shine until she passed away last July. Over 500 people came to her Life Celebration in the park. I am sharing this so you can understand that you don’t have to be outgoing to let your light shine. You can be a quiet beam of light.”
Pastor Raymond asked the audience to think of all the people they knew e.g. educators, doctors, nurses, first responders, cooks, truck drivers, merchants, etc.
“All these folks that gladly let their light shine even when they are tired and worn out,” she said. “The homeless folks that I worked with at the Denver Rescue Mission let their light shine even when they didn’t know for sure where they will sleep or eat. You, too, can let your light shine. Think about how a smile, a pat on the shoulder, a wink, a hello can make a person’s day and make you feel good, also.”
Before closing with prayer, Pastor Raymond pointed out crosses at everyone’s placemat. They were a gift from the St. James’ Episcopal church family. They were made out of the pruning’s of the olive trees in Jerusalem. People keep them or pass them along to someone – a friend or someone in need of a little light.
“Go in peace and let your light of Christ shine!” she said.
The Lenten Lunches are arranged through the cooperation of the Buchanan County Ministerial Association. The next Lenten Lunch will be held at noon tomorrow, Thursday, March 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Greg DeBoer giving the message. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.