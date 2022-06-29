Letter to editor: Audrey Hill
Dear Citizens of Independence,
I was the fortunate person to be married to Bob Hill for almost 49 years. From the age of 18, I watched him grow and develop his passions and leadership skills. Bob was a community-spirited person and gave of himself in the extreme. He loved Independence and was able to see many of his dreams come to fruition as a fourteen-year member of the city council.
As mayor, there were still many things that he had hoped to accomplish in moving the city forward before his untimely death in April. It is important that we elect a replacement for our mayor on July 19 who will also have an open mind, the skills to lead others, and the ability to represent the city appropriately. Therefore, I support Brad Bleichner.
Last fall Bob was concerned about voter turnout. As always, the winning candidate depends on whose voters turn out. Those who want to see Independence continue in the direction it has been going NEED TO VOTE ON JULY 19th for Brad Bleichner.
Sincerely, Audrey Hill