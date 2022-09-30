To the Editor:
Thankfully we live in a country where people are allowed to express their opinions. As the Republican Party, here is what we stand for:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
Thankfully we live in a country where people are allowed to express their opinions. As the Republican Party, here is what we stand for:
1. We support the Constitution and the Rule of Law
2. We support the Constitutional position of power to the individual states
3. We support Constitutionally based sheriffs who swear their oath of office to the Constitution
4. We support the right to life, from conception to death
5. We believe in the equality of all individuals
6. We believe in a Constitutionally elected and limited government
7. We believe in free and fair elections, held according to Constitutional rule.
8. We believe that the people, where the power lies, deserve to be free from federal government persecution according to the 4th Amendment
These are the basic principles our forefathers pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to secure for all Americans.
We do not condone violence, intimidation, ridicule, destruction of property, or any group who would use such tactics.
We would encourage everyone to do their own research.
Constitutional Sheriff: cspoa.org
Republican Party of Iowa Platform: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/iowagop/pages/10/attachments/original/1602600276/2020_IowaRepublicanPlatform_-___FINAL.pdf?1602600276
Heritage Foundation — Guide to the Constitution: https://www.heritage.org/constitution
Together we will Make America Great Again
God Bless America
Buchanan County Republican Central Committee
Buckley Necker — Lamont
Cindy Hoffman — Independence
Renita Wieland — Independence
Eric Vance — Hazleton
Adam Michels — Independence
A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.