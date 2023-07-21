To the Editor:
I’ve been taking a look at Iowa’s failing education system and there are lots of reasons and lots of stats, but there is one group of children that won’t even show up in any statistic. That are totally on their own, subject to whatever their parents and immediate family mete out to them, whether it be good, neglectful, abusive, or even murderous.
These are homeschooled children. In 2013, legislation made no requirements for homeschooling. No need to file intent to homeschool, submit records and no requirements for graduation. There are no requirements for anyone to EVER check on these children.
The Coalition for Responsible Home Education tells us that abusive parents homeschool for various reasons, and it can be a powerful tool to isolate, cut off help, and intensify abuse. Abuse is concealed from teachers, medical professionals and other mandatory reporters. DM Register, January 23, 2017 had these stats:
From 2000 to 2016: 320 homeschooled kids abused or severely neglected, 116 died, 88 of those were adopted. Nearly 90% were isolated from all but immediate family and nearly half were removed from school after a child abuse investigation and then, “their case goes dark”. And we all remember the two high profile child deaths from horrific abuse and neglect.... THAT WE FOUND OUT ABOUT!
I couldn’t find newer statistics because these kids, with nobody checking on them, are totally off the radar.
I know children who loved school just because it was a respite from home life. These kids don’t have any respite, they don’t have anyone to whom they can turn. These innocent, helpless children are completely on their own. Some are just fine, of course, and some are not.
Is it really OK with you that these children are completely lost, forgotten, and abandoned by the State of Iowa?
Vicki Pilcher
Independence