The August 22nd informational meeting regarding the carbon pipeline was all for show. This was a done deal long before this hearing. Never mind that none of the 250 people there, farmers and taxpayers, was in favor of this pipeline. Never mind that no one stood up praising this venture. Never mind that our Buchanan County supervisors, as well as most other county supervisors, are not supportive of this pipeline.
Our Iowa leadership have betrayed their constituents. The have railroaded the carbon pipeline through with Iowans having no knowledge of it until plans were set in place and we had little time to react to this travesty.
Did they even consider the safety factors of high-pressure pipelines with a colorless, odorless asphyxiant in the form of liquid carbon dioxide going through Iowa? Did it not even bother their consciences that private landowners were going to be forced to sell to private corporations who smugly threaten eminent domain over property that has been in families for generations…and Iowans have no recourse? Did they ever ask how much prime agricultural land these companies are going to require? Did they even consider the tax burden that they are going to put on all Iowans as these companies receive billions of dollars in tax incentives for twelve years and in subsidies forever? I love Iowa…but allowing these companies, with ties to the UN Agenda 2030 and the wonderful green energy promises they make, to come to Iowa only spells disaster for Iowans. You need only look to Europe to see how beautifully those false green energy promises have worked out.
Every Iowan should be concerned about the carbon pipeline and the negative ramifications this brings to Iowa landowners and to taxpayers.