To the Editor:

The August 22nd informational meeting regarding the carbon pipeline was all for show. This was a done deal long before this hearing. Never mind that none of the 250 people there, farmers and taxpayers, was in favor of this pipeline. Never mind that no one stood up praising this venture. Never mind that our Buchanan County supervisors, as well as most other county supervisors, are not supportive of this pipeline.

