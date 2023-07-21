To the Editor,
One of the biggest problems most of us see in our country is divisiveness, to the point we can barely speak to each other if our politics differ. There were six letters to the editor printed in this paper on Saturday July 15. Five of those letters dealt with important issues including wind turbines, constitutional sheriff issue, abortion, all important issues we need to deal with.
The sixth letter dealt with no issue but an attack on an individual who was named in the letter. This letter had no issue stated, but just referred to this person as full of hate and lies. No issues were brought up.
This newspaper has made an effort in recent months to dial back on fake news, but I and many others would appreciate dialing back on letters attacking individuals by name with no specific issue in mind except accusing them of being on radical left. Individuals on the far right should not be treated this way either. Please consider keeping individual attacks based on no specific issues but just party lines out of your letters to editor.
Peggy Magner
Independence