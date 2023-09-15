Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 73F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.