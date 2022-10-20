INDEPENDENCE – The deadline for submitting letters to the editor of the Independence Bulletin Journal is Thursday at 5 p.m. for inclusion in Saturday’s edition. Letters normally run only in the Saturday edition. All letters should be signed with the city of residence and have a telephone number for verification. No one may write more than one letter per calendar month. Preference of publishing is given to residents within our coverage area.
Letters should be limited to 300 words or less, and may be edited for length, grammar, or clarity. It is our policy to run virtually every letter we receive. However, we reserve the right to edit or reject letters that could be considered libelous, inaccurate, or unnecessarily inflammatory.