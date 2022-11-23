A ‘big thanks’ to everyone that has supported the Buchanan Co. Historical Society this past year. The mission of the Buchanan Co. Historical Society is: ‘to preserve the heritage of Buchanan County, Iowa.’ Artifacts of the past are available to serve the education needs and curiosity of the public. Preserving the PAST for the FUTURE is our mission. These artifacts are on display at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Wapsipinicon Mill, and at the Lee Mansion.
The heritage of our local community is truly outstanding. Many return annually for the “Underground Independence” tour and the Oakwood Cemetery tour. The “Silver Cord” program also has given us students that take pride in their local community and like to be tour guides. Our volunteers are many — not only giving tours at Heartland Acres, but volunteering endless hours cleaning and maintaining all our venues and artifacts.
The Buchanan Co. Historical Society is a non-profit organization and qualifies under the IRS guidelines. We hope YOU will consider a ‘end of the year’ donation, not only to the Buchanan Co. Historical Society but to other non-profits as well, Heartland Acres and Buchanan Co. Tourism.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
P.O. Box 321, Independence, IA 50644