To the Editor:

A ‘big thanks’ to everyone that has supported the Buchanan Co. Historical Society this past year. The mission of the Buchanan Co. Historical Society is: ‘to preserve the heritage of Buchanan County, Iowa.’ Artifacts of the past are available to serve the education needs and curiosity of the public. Preserving the PAST for the FUTURE is our mission. These artifacts are on display at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Wapsipinicon Mill, and at the Lee Mansion.

