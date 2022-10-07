To the Editor:
I strongly urge area voters to vote a straight Democratic ticket in the coming November elections, from our local candidates right to the top national office.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
I strongly urge area voters to vote a straight Democratic ticket in the coming November elections, from our local candidates right to the top national office.
Let’s face it: is Iowa in a mess or what? The Republican party has controlled our state legislature since the 2016 election and what has been the result? Our voting rights have been steadily curtailed (early voting days cut, absentee voting requirements stiffened); and social programs and unemployment benefits reduced. State funds to our schools have stalled at 2.5% while inflation is far above that and monies to our state colleges have been reduced, resulting in higher tuition for students. Though nothing was codified during the last legislative session we had Republican rants to jail teachers and librarians and the Republican president of the Senate used an obscene gesture in our State Capitol with the comment to Democrats: “Here’s my message!”
Gov. Reynolds, in the meantime, is boasting of a billion-dollar state treasury balance while we’re kicking conservation officers out of our state parks (we can’t afford to fix employee housing?) and the DNR has labeled 11 of our state beaches “swimming not recommended.” She also proposes to take funds from public schools for a tuition program to private schools, which critics warn will result in the closing of schools in the smaller counties. And our Senator Grassley and Congresswoman Hinson are trying to keep their stories straight on whether they voted for the $35 insulin charge or not.
Please mark that ballot straight Democratic!
Ann O’Loughlin
Independence
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny. High near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.