To the Editor:

I am excited to lend my support to Dawn Vogel as she seeks election for Buchanan County Supervisor. I do so because of Dawn’s tireless commitment to upholding the principles of our Constitution that is the bedrock in securing our liberties. Because we are representative republic, we have the responsibility to elect principled leaders who govern by our consent within the Rule of Law. Dawn’s record proves that she has a thorough understanding of our Founding Fathers terms and conditions for governing which provides trust and integrity to her input on local county issues. To me, this is a priority for leadership.

