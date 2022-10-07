I am excited to lend my support to Dawn Vogel as she seeks election for Buchanan County Supervisor. I do so because of Dawn’s tireless commitment to upholding the principles of our Constitution that is the bedrock in securing our liberties. Because we are representative republic, we have the responsibility to elect principled leaders who govern by our consent within the Rule of Law. Dawn’s record proves that she has a thorough understanding of our Founding Fathers terms and conditions for governing which provides trust and integrity to her input on local county issues. To me, this is a priority for leadership.
Dawn’s experiences on the city council and Mayor Pro-tem of Jesup have guided many good moral policies. She is respected and trusted because she never waivers on her convictions in protecting of citizen’s tax dollars, while working to maintain safety and promote the benefits of the county attracting people to want to live and work here. Dawn is reliable and hard working.
It takes brave men and women to take a stand, sometimes for our country, sometimes for our family, sometimes for the Lord. It takes will and courage to make ourselves do what is right. Dawn is a true common sense conservative who has the conviction, determination and work ethic to make a real difference in serving Buchanan Co. This is what I want as my voice in a Buchanan Co. Supervisor.
I am proud to speak on her behalf and to give her my total endorsement.