To the Editor:
My husband and I own a small farm in the path of the Navigator Ventures Corporation CO2 pipeline. The proposed pipeline will cross our land twice, cutting through fences, waterways, and tile lines.
A registered letter from Navigator stated surveyors would assess our property. Having attended meetings regarding the pipeline, we were told to put up “NO TRESPASSING” signs on our property and we did so accordingly, only to find them tossed into the ditch.
Our first encounter with this company was with two men who stated they were with the pipeline and had legal right to be on our property without permission. There was no company logo marking their vehicles, no identifying clothing, and had no company ID. Their vehicle plates were from NY, IL, and MN. They would answer no questions. One of the men stated that, “They had been all over our farm about a week ago” about the same time our signs were torn down. The second man said he would be back with easement papers for us to sign, and “if you won’t sign, we will see you in court.”
My experience is that this private corporation intends to isolate landowners and strong arm them with threats of eminent domain. CO2 pipelines are different than other pipeline projects. In liquid form, CO2 is a concentrated, toxic asphyxiant, and this substance is set to run in underground pipelines at a pressure of 3x that of oil pipelines. CO2 is odorless, tasteless, and undetectable until you start feeling dizzy, short of breath, confused, and in high concentrations – you DIE. CO2 is heavier than oxygen, so it displaces oxygen at the surface (where humans and animals exist) and can impact more than the localized area where the leak occurred.
Iowa weather is unpredictable — 10 inches of rain, polar vortex, varying snowpack blanket, frost and refreeze. Will these pipelines stay put with all these variables? Does calling customer service in Texas with an urgent problem make you feel safe? This pipeline will be in EVERYBODY’S backyard.
Kathy Hoeck
Hazleton
