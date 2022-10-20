Each one of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors are on about 12 different boards and commissions that meets regularly. They have daily obligations dealing with issues and problems along with meeting with company and organizational representatives, citizens/taxpayers, other elected officials, department heads, making visits to sites of projects, listening, and responding to complaints, and zoning requests. There is an obligation of two to three times a year of several days at conferences in Des Moines.
There are work sessions and meetings on regular regional agency boards during the week, and continuous correspondence on phone calls, texting, and emails.
We need supervisors that are willing to do what we voted them in for, no matter the time obligation required to do the job right. That is why I am supporting, endorsing, and voting for Dawn Vogel and John Kurtz for Buchanan County Supervisors as they have the experience, knowledge, ability and are ready to take the time to do the duties, hit the ground running, and to get the job done right.
Buchanan County Supervisor