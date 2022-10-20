Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

To the Editor:

Each one of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors are on about 12 different boards and commissions that meets regularly. They have daily obligations dealing with issues and problems along with meeting with company and organizational representatives, citizens/taxpayers, other elected officials, department heads, making visits to sites of projects, listening, and responding to complaints, and zoning requests. There is an obligation of two to three times a year of several days at conferences in Des Moines.

Tags

Trending Food Videos