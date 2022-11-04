Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

To the Editor:

I’d like to urge all to vote and to support Dennis Fuller and Jeff Andersen for County Supervisors. I believe both will bring a new perspective to the Board of Supervisors as they have campaigned on a nonpartisan approach to this job. I think this is definitely needed in today’s social and overly political climate.

