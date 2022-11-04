I’d like to urge all to vote and to support Dennis Fuller and Jeff Andersen for County Supervisors. I believe both will bring a new perspective to the Board of Supervisors as they have campaigned on a nonpartisan approach to this job. I think this is definitely needed in today’s social and overly political climate.
Andersen and Fuller are rural residents, which is critical to the Board of Supervisor’s actions and decision-making. While the city is within the county, the city also has its own governing structure. The county must rely on the Board alone. While the other two candidates have emphasized that they have City Council experience and could step in and have a lower learning curve in this job, that is not necessarily a plus in this situation. The county does not and should not run like the city. There are distinct and different issues and needs.
As a resident of the rural area of the county, a city resident cannot always relate to or appreciate concerns of rural residents. Road conditions and maintenance, lack of quality Internet service, zoning regulations, land use, manure management, and farming matters affecting nonfarm residents are just a few potential areas, along with the more recent surge in establishment of solar and wind energy sources and pipelines crossing our county. When one does not live within this environment, how does one truly relate to these issues?
Both Mr. Fuller and Mr. Andersen are well qualified to meet the requirements of a successful supervisor and are acquainted with the issues that present themselves living outside of the city limits. They understand the benefits and challenges of rural living and I trust them to consider those in their actions and decisions as a supervisor. I urge you to vote for Jeff Andersen and Dennis Fuller for the two open positions on the County Board of Supervisors!