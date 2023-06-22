To the Editor:
When my husband and I made a business decision last fall, we had no idea we would generate opposition from our own community. We come from generations of farmers, but we did not inherit the Buchanan County land we own. We purchased our home farm in 1988, and as every other farmer knows, it truly does take blood, sweat, tears, and prayers to make it work. The two of us had off-the-farm jobs until only a couple of years ago. Now we invest 100% of our time operating our farm with the hope it will continue in the future. We have a strong emotional attachment to the land, but we also know that farming is a business with the goal of making a profit. Otherwise, someone else will be farming in our place.
We had not given much thought to “green energy” or “property rights” until now. Our actions show we believe in minimum tillage and no-till, cover crops, windbreaks, hybrid and plug-in vehicles, solar panels, and geothermal. There are no perfect energy sources. By using the wind, turbines generate electricity while not releasing carbon dioxide and other emissions that pollute our air. We also believe people should have the right to decide how they manage their businesses. After all, the US economy is based on capitalism. We accepted the NextEra Energy offer knowing that at least those one or two acres will be profitable. With agriculture, we are at the mercy of the weather, markets, government regulations, exports, input costs, and more. We made a decision that we felt was right for our operation, and it is our land.
Dawnye Sturtz
Brandon