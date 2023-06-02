To the Editor:
When I was in school, everyone bragged about Iowa being the best state in the country for education.
Iowa’s history of valuing public education goes clear back to the 1850s and Iowa was pretty early to develop a public school system. In 2004, when we got to choose what to put on our state quarter, the choice was a schoolhouse with “Foundation in Education.”
But how are we doing since then?
Margaret Buckthorn, with Iowa School Finance Information Services, states, “Iowa ranked in the top 5 in almost all reading and math tests. By 2019, Iowa fell to the bottom of the pack.”
What are some things that could have contributed to these results? Pandemic, of course, but every state had to deal with these challenges.
Historically, State Supplemental Aid to Public schools in Iowa grew an average of 3.27% annually between 2000 to 2010. From 2011 to 2018 funding dropped to an average of 1.7% annually while inflation rose an average of 1.81% in those same years. In 2021 and 2022, funding rose an average of 2.5%. Looks a little better until we remember that inflation rose 7 to 8% in those years. Iowa was ranked at 29th in country in spending per student in public schools in 2022.
All of us have seen the cuts in class offerings, programs, teachers, and, for some, pay. All while Iowa lawmakers hold on to about 2 BILLION surplus dollars just in the General Fund.
Of course funding has a direct impact on how well our schools can serve our students, but there are several other factors that have impact.
References available upon request.
Vicki Pilcher
Independence