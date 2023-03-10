To the Editor:
Iowa Republicans talk about wanting less government; however, their actions would indicate otherwise. They want less government for corporations, however they want more government regulation of individuals! Now they want to outlaw gay marriage. Why are they creating non-existent issues and putting them in the forefront for no reason? It’s almost as if they are afraid of those who don’t look like them, believe in the same things they do, or practice the same religion.
The exclusion of those with alternative lifestyles is telling of the Iowa GOP’s own insecurities. Just look at the GOP majority in Des Moines making up these absurd laws and it’s easy to see they are white males who don’t subscribe to individual differences.
As a final note I would like to end with a quote from the Bible: “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.” 1 John 4:18
Jen Callahan
Independence