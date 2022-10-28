To the Editor,
I am writing to express my concern about the fear tactics that Kim Reynolds, Ashley Hinson and Chuck Grassley are using in their campaigns. They all have huge campaign budgets, (because of their catering to the rich), that are ten times the size of their opponents. Yet even with this advantage, they continue to spread lies and fear or take comments out of context. Kim Reynolds wants you to believe that Deidre DeJear would not back the police. NOT TRUE! Ashley Hinson wants you to believe that Liz Mathis is ok with children hiding their sexual identities from their parents. NOT TRUE! Chuck Grassley wants you to believe that Mike Franken thinks Iowa is depressing. NOT TRUE! Do these Republican candidates tell us lies and statements taken out of context to distract us from what is TRUE?