To the Editor:
It was another successful Book Sale for the Friends of the Independence Public Library netting over $1,200.00. We are sincerely thankful for so many people who are involved with our fundraiser. Most importantly are our friends from the Immanuel Lutheran Church. It would not be possible to hold our book sales without Pastor Greg and Gina DeBoer and the volunteers they bring to move the books from the basement of the library to the Community Room and back again. Those young people are awesome!
Thank you to all the ladies who worked the sale and all the people who donated books to us. We love to see our patrons come to every book sale and hope they find books they enjoy reading and come back for more. Everyone who helps us in any way make us proud to be able to provide this support for our great library.
Thank you all so much!
Lois Stout
President
Friends of the Independence Public Library