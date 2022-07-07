To the Editor:
Sadly, we will be electing a new Mayor on July 19. This is way too soon! Mayor Bob Hill was one of the best men I ever knew and our community, along with his family, have suffered a huge loss. My heart goes out to Bob’s family and our whole community.
But, we must carry on. As my Dad used to say, “We have to do the best we can. That’s all we can do!”
The Mayor is the face of city government to the citizens and the face of the community to the rest of the world. He needs to be a facilitator, negotiator, organizer, and someone who can engage and unite.
Let’s do our best to elect someone with professionalism, kindness, an open mind, good listening skills, ability to engage our citizens, and the willingness and ability to communicate openly and clearly with the whole community.
I have gotten to know Brad Bleichner over the last year or so and I believe him to be the best candidate for the job. He has extensive law and business experience, and the skills and personality that will serve him well as Mayor. He is a kind man and has a strong sense of fair play.
Let’s all do our best to research the candidates and exercise our right and responsibility to elect the best candidate for the job in your own judgement.
I’m sure Bob would be proud of a great turnout for this election.
Thanks for reading,
Vicki Pilcher
Independence