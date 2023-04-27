To the Editor:
On May 1, 2023 the Board of Supervisors will convene a public hearing for an amendment to the County Zoning Ordinance which will add provisions to the ordinance to prohibit the installation of wind generators on land that has a CSR2 value greater than 55. The Board rejected this amendment six months ago. I oppose this amendment as written. Conformity to the solar farming section is not a good enough reason for this amendment. That section of the ordinance was wrongly approved. Arguments against this amendment were raised in the last hearings. I oppose this amendment based upon the Bill of Rights-Amendment V. This zoning amendment is a “taking” meaning that my rights as a farm owner are being reduced and my potential income taken. The Constitution says that if my land is taken for a public purpose, I will be paid. Imposing restrictions on how I use my land is the same as building a public road on it. There are no provisions in the amendment to pay me. The federal government subsidizes wind generators and it also pays farmers to take land out of production. So, the goal of preserving farmland in the county via the Zoning Ordinance is contrary to the aims of the federal government. In fact, the federal government’s goal of stabilizing commodity prices is in direct conflict with the ordinance because removing farmland from production potentially increases grain prices.
On another level, farmers have always farmed the wind. I was born after the REC came into being, but as a child, I remember the multitude of windmills that dotted the countryside. Windmills have morphed into wind generators. Why shouldn’t farmers be allowed to farm the wind now as they did in the past?
And finally, zoning ordinances came into existence to promote public safety and coordination. Restricting the use of land based upon a CSR value has no basis in science and there is certainly no safety component involved. Remove the land use restriction and re-zoning from this amendment and it would be a useful regulation.
Allen Miller
Independence