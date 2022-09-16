Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

To the Editor:

I spent 31 years in the military and my Republican colleagues would often ask me why I was a Democrat. I usually told them that the biggest difference between our parties was over economic issues and I believe that the Democrats worked to support the middle class while the Republicans promoted business. I was sure that both parties had the best interest of the nation at heart even if we disagreed about methods. I wish I could still say that.

Trending Food Videos