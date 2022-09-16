I spent 31 years in the military and my Republican colleagues would often ask me why I was a Democrat. I usually told them that the biggest difference between our parties was over economic issues and I believe that the Democrats worked to support the middle class while the Republicans promoted business. I was sure that both parties had the best interest of the nation at heart even if we disagreed about methods. I wish I could still say that.
Things have changed since those days. Nowadays the biggest difference is that Democrats support the Constitution and Republicans are attacking it. Any Republican who supports Constitutional sheriffs, any Republican who won’t condemn the January 6th attack on our government by traitors is implicitly attacking our nation. Any Republican who promotes the Big Lie is destroying faith in fair elections, thus destroying the basis of our government.
I see that the local and state Republican candidates have their signs posted on the plywood elephant on the Highway 150 detour in Independence, right below the Constitutional Sheriff and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs. I must assume that those candidates support those traitorous ideas, or they would have moved their signs elsewhere. I urge those candidates to repudiate these ideas.
I am unable to support people who attack our Constitution. A vote for a Democrat is a vote to protect our Constitution. A vote for a Republican is a vote to attack our Constitution. Make the right choice this November. The fate of the nation depends on it.