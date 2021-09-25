To the Editor:
Friends of the Independence Public Library would like to thank so many people for the great success we had at our Fall Book Sale. Thank you to Gina and Greg DeBoer, the Immanuel Lutheran Youth groups, and other students for their help moving the books from the basement to the Community Room and back again. Without their help we would not have been able to have the book sale.
We want to thank all the adult volunteers who sat at the tables and tallied the books and accepted the money from the sales. We give many thanks to the people who took the time to gather some books, bring them to the library, and donate them for the sale.
Our patrons are awesome! Thank you for coming and buying at the book sale. We truly hope you enjoy all the books you purchased.
This last “Thank You” is from me to our Friends of the Library members. Though we are a small group, I feel we do a great job supporting our wonderful library. This book sale netted over $1,000!
Lois Stout
President
Friends of the Independence Library